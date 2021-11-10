Accumulating snow likely into Veterans Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow has been hard to come by for much of the season, as only three inches has officially fallen in Anchorage. While higher amounts have been reported across East Anchorage and the hillside, west Anchorage, where record keeping is kept, has lacked in the snowfall department.

That all changes overnight into Thursday. A trough digging through the state will collide with moisture moving in from the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island, leading to snow developing later this evening.

While the trend ahead continues to favor drier conditions for November, any snow will be a welcoming sight. Thankfully, this snow looks promising and for many will deliver a healthy dumping. With temperatures remaining well below freezing as the snow settles into the region, it will be the fine powder. This will easily be picked up and transported through the air leading to reduced visibility for the morning commute Thursday. Go ahead and take the necessary precautions needed before Thursday morning if you have anywhere to go.

Now, for the snow totals, it looks like many areas could see up to, if no more, than four inches of snow. Unfortunately the Valley will likely receive less than four inches, as the heaviest snow remains west of the Parks Highway and points south. For now it’s looking like the Anchorage Bowl will see anywhere from two to four inches of snow, with higher amounts expected across East Anchorage, the hillside and into Eagle River. The Kenai looks to be the breadwinner with this round of snow, as anywhere from six to 12 inches can be expected, with the highest amounts falling through Turnagain Pass and into Seward. From Homer to Kenai and along the Sterling Highway, four to eight inches can be expected. While these are the forecast amounts, this system will stall out over Southcentral; where it stalls out will spell more snow.

There are two scenarios with this system in terms of where the most snow will occur. If the system stalls out to our west and slightly south, the Kenai can expect to see higher amounts of snow. Should this occur, Anchorage and the Valley will see significantly less snow and likely on the lower end of the two to four inches forecast. If the system stalls out over Anchorage, the Kenai will see lower snowfall accumulation, with Anchorage easily seeing up to six inches of snow.

Both scenarios will still mean snow for Southcentral, but where the heaviest snow will be concentrated will greatly depend on where we see the system stall out. As for Prince William Sound, anywhere from three to eight inches of snow is expected.

The rest of mainland Alaska will deal with cold and dry conditions the rest of the week, with many areas in the Interior expected to see subzero values. Fairbanks officially fell below zero for the first time this season, ending a stretch of 213 days above zero.

As for Southeast and the Aleutians, one can expect to continue to see a mixed bag of precipitation in the days ahead, with the panhandle seeing wet and windy conditions starting tomorrow as a low moves into the region.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

