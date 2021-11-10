Alaska Wildlife Trooper to resign after reporting false sale of plane

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska Wildlife Trooper from North Pole has agreed to resign from his position after falsely claiming to purchase an aircraft that did not belong to him.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska, 39-year-old Timothy Abbott attempted to register a Kitfox Series 5 airplane in Nov. 2019 with the Federal Aviation Administration. Abbott attempted to buy the plane from David Miller, a previous owner of the plane who had sold it over 10 years prior.

The office says after submitting a bill of sale of $1 to transfer the aircraft’s title, Abbott took the plane from the Clear Airport, located approximately 50 miles southwest of Fairbanks.

Alaska State Troopers were notified of the theft when the current owner reported the plane as stolen, and during the subsequent investigation, Abbott reached out to troopers and returned the craft to the airport in Clear.

Abbott agreed to resign from his position and relinquish his law enforcement credentials. Failure to resign would carry a felony conviction of making false and misleading statements to the FAA, which includes three years of imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

“Making false statements to a federal agency is against the law no matter who you are or who you work for,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the District of Alaska, according to a release. “There is no excuse for those who deceive federal regulators for the sake of personal gain.”

