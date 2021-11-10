Advertisement

Anchorage airport reports promising passenger numbers over summer

The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska.
The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:18 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The COVID-19 pandemic was difficult for Alaska’s tourism industry, but 2021 could provide hope as the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport announced an uptick of 877,351 more passengers this summer from May to September compared to 2020.

“The terminal was very busy this summer, so we knew it was going to be a good summer,” said Airport Manager Jim Szczesniak. “... It’s important for us to kind of look at that data and be able to translate that into an economic benefit for the state.”

While 2021 summer passenger numbers fell short of what the airport saw before the pandemic, Szczesniak felt the increase in travelers made an economic impact, something the travel group Visit Anchorage saw, too.

“If you look at something like hotel demand over the summer through September, we made gains of about 47% over 2020, which is just shy of where we were before COVID got going and prior to the pandemic,” Visit Anchorage Community Engagement Director Jack Bonney said. “So we made some really encouraging gains, but we’re not back to where we were pre-pandemic.”

He added this summer went better than expected from a tourism perspective, and he’s remaining cautiously optimistic for the future.

“I think as long as we stay on a positive course, we have a lot of really encouraging indicators for next year, but so much of this is tied up in national and global developments around the pandemic,” Bonney said.

Heading into 2022, Szczesniak is hopeful the airport will continue to see strong passenger numbers with expanded cruises and international travel expected next year.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreckage of a plane crash on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kodiak, Alaska that left one man dead.
Soldotna man killed in Sunday plane crash in Kodiak
Fairbanks Police Department.
Man charged with murder after Fairbanks shooting leaves 1 dead
COVID-19
Alaska reports 53 additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday
Seward's Lydia Jacoby (middle) poses with her gold medal in the 200-yard Individual Medley...
After proving to be the fastest in the world, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby proves to be the fastest in Alaska, again
The Canadian border will reopen Monday to nonessential travel.
U.S. borders to reopen Monday to nonessential travelers

Latest News

Representatives from Alaska Army National Guard and Northrim Bank agree to partnership to help...
Inside the Gates: Partnership with Alaska Army National Guard, Northrim Bank
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 28 COVID-19 deaths, close to 400 cases Tuesday
A screen shot of a Facebook post from a profile under the name of Cheston McCrea.
Pastor removes name from consideration for Anchorage Equal Rights Commission after anti-gay social media posts surface
Wasilla police investigating use of illegal substances at Houston High
Wasilla police investigating use of 'illegal substances' in Houston Jr/Sr High School