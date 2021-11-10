Anchorage Assembly certifies election results in Meg Zaletel recall effort

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The results of the failed effort to recall Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel were certified Tuesday night at the assembly meeting at Loussac Library, allowing Zaletel to stay in office.

Of the 10,813 ballots processed by election officials, 6,459 voted in favor of keeping Zaletel in office, while 4,323 voted to recall her, a ratio of 59.9% to 40%.

Zaletel currently holds Seat F on the assembly and represents District 4 in Midtown Anchorage. The results end a recall effort put forth by Anchorage resident Russell Biggs, who last year filed two recall petitions, of which only one was allowed to move forward. Zaletel was elected to the midtown seat in April 2019, and term limits are three years.

Group is gathering signatures once again to recall assembly member Meg Zaletel. (KTUU)

Biggs’ petition claimed that Zaletel committed misconduct in office in Aug. 2020 by participating in a meeting of more than 15 people, which violated a COVID-19 emergency order at the time.

The recall effort against her was similar to one against fellow Midtown representative Felix Rivera, which also failed during the municipal election in April. Both recall efforts centered around the city’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, like masking, which Zaletel has supported.

Election results showed about a 25.4% turnout of Midtown voters. According to an election report put together by the Municipal Clerk’s Office, there were a total of 231 ballots rejected, most of them for not having a signature on the return ballot or being postmarked after the election day. The report shows 20 ballots were rejected because the voters lived outside assembly District 4.

