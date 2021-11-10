Anchorage Assembly postpones confirmation of health department director for second time

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Anchorage Assembly for a second time have postponed the confirmation hearing for Mayor Dave Bronson’s second pick to be director of the Anchorage Health Department, after some members said they received emails that raise potential personnel issues.

At Tuesday’s regular assembly meeting in the Loussac Library, the assembly dealt with two mayoral appointments of department directors. One was passed without too much discussion, that of Daniel Zipay as director of Solid Waste Services. His confirmation had been postponed to the Nov. 9 meeting because the assembly had not yet received a report from its ethics board.

By Tuesday’s meeting, the assembly had received that report. According to Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka, the ethics board concluded that Zipay’s past and present business interests don’t pose any unmanageable conflicts of interest.

The second mayoral appointee, however, was not as simple. Bronson appointed Joe Gerace as the new Anchorage Health Department director in September after his first pick, David Morgan, resigned before he could be confirmed by the assembly. Gerace has been working in an acting capacity since then and still needs to be confirmed by the assembly.

His confirmation had also been postponed to the Nov. 9 meeting. At the time, assembly members also said this was due to the fact that they had not yet received a report from the ethics board as part of the routine confirmation process. On Tuesday night, however, several members of the assembly said that they have received a number of emails from members of the public that raise questions about Gerace in his role as health department director.

“We received some emails that raise some personnel issues today,” assembly member Meg Zaletel said. “About four of five different emails, and they go to what I believe is a qualification which is the leadership style, and potential impacts the leadership style could have on the department. I think it’s best to take those up in an executive session, because they are personnel matters.”

Some assembly members said Gerace has worked hard in his acting director capacity so far, but that the content of the emails was concerning and warrants an executive session to discuss them before moving forward. Zaletel noted that the health department is a critical part of the city and that is has been experiencing turnover recently.

“We received some pretty serious emails today from a variety of people that gave me pause, despite that good relationship or sort of good record that I see in public,” assembly member Austin Quinn-Davidson said.

Assembly members Crystal Kennedy and Jamie Allard were opposed to postponing Gerace’s confirmation for longer than necessary, saying to push this forward again would not be good for the department.

“We’re creating a level of instability in this department that we just can’t really afford at this point,” Kennedy said.

Quinn-Davidson countered that, as someone who served as the city’s acting mayor, she did not think that being in an acting capacity makes a person unable to work for the city.

Members of the administration pushed for the personnel matters to be discussed in public the night of the meeting. Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance pointed out during the meeting that members need to careful regarding the reputations of mayoral nominees to heads of city departments. Some personnel issues may not be legally permissible to discuss in a public forum, she noted. Normally, those kinds of questions can be dealt with in a special meeting and executive session, but a nominee also has the option to request a public discussion instead.

Tshibaka said Gerace was prepared to discuss the personnel matters publicly.

“My understanding is Mr. Gerace is willing to go on the record with this,” Tshibaka said. “We have plenty of evidence to share with the public and with the assembly. He is not afraid to address the issues that have been raised head on, because they are false. They are inaccurate and they are a pure character assassination.”

After a series of votes and debate about how best to move forward, the assembly eventually voted to postpone the matter of Gerace’s confirmation to a special meeting this Friday. Assembly members Allard and Kennedy attempted to move the body into executive session during Tuesday’s meeting so that they might be able to decide the issue of taking it to a public discussion instead of a private one, but that motion failed.

LaFrance said the intent will be to get all people involved in the issue, from Gerace to the people who sent the emails to the assembly, to be in the room for Friday’s meeting to be available for an executive session.

The assembly spent a large portion of the meeting going through dozens of appointments to the city’s myriad boards and commissions. Most were passed on one motion on the consent agenda and later in the meeting in another single vote, but assembly members pulled out appointment items for certain commission out for further discussion and individual votes.

Assembly members were also set to take more public testimony on the proposed 2022 city budget, as well as take up two ordinances — one that would change and speed up the process for confirming mayoral executive appointments, and one that deals with the authority over the assembly’s meeting premises, the assembly chambers.

The assembly had not gotten to those measures by close to 11:30 p.m. They voted to extend the meeting to midnight and to take public testimony on the budget first.

