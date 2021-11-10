Advertisement

Sky Watch Alaska: Winter stars, a lunar eclipse, and the aurora

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:52 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week on Sky Watch Alaska, take a look at the planets visible in the Alaska sky in early evening and the stars to watch for in the early part of the morning.

Also, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible Nov. 18-19. All of Alaska should be able to see the eclipse, weather permitting. Meteorologist Tracy Sinclare also has some of the best aurora pictures and videos from the past 10 days.

