Snow heads to Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southeast Alaska is seeing active weather with a combination of rain and snow moving up the region. This is due to a storm system impacting the panhandle.

Tuesday started with a chill as it went down to zero degrees in Glennallen, Talkeetna dropped to 1 degree with 5 in Soldotna. Galena was down to 13 below and many interior locations saw sub-zero temperatures.

There is a chance of snow moving into Southcentral Alaska as a storm is headed in for a Wednesday arrival, first with clouds, with snow to follow. Amounts could be highest in the mountains, around Seward and Whittier too. Even Kenai, Soldotna and Homer could see snowfall amounts of 2 to 7 inches. Anchorage will be on the lighter side, with up to 2 inches of snow Wednesday night and Thursday.

Blowing and drifting snow is expected over the summit areas of the Steese, Elliot and Dalton highway.

The hot spot for the state Tuesday was Wrangell at 46 degrees and the cold spot was Noatak that dropped to 19 below.

