Advertisement

Tennessee authorities issue ‘Endangered Child Alert’ for missing 3-year-old

Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare(TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation))
By Ana Medina and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:07 PM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WBKO/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an “Endangered Child Alert” for 3-year-old Noah Clare.

Noah is believed to be with his father, Jacob Clare, WBKO reported. Amanda Ennis, Noah’s mother, says Jacob Clare is supposed to get Noah every other weekend following custody agreements.

Sixteen-year-old Amber Clare, Jacob Clare’s niece, is believed to be with them as well.

“I woke up Saturday morning at about 9:30 to phone calls from Amber’s family. Her mom said Amber had run away last night. She left two letters and that they thought that she could be with Jake,” Ennis said.

Since then, Ennis has been unable to contact Jacob Clare.

“I’ve tried to text him. I’ve tried to contact him on social media. He’s not responded to anything; phone goes straight to voicemail,” she said.

Amber Clare
Amber Clare(Allie Hennard)

Police say Amber was last seen at her home around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. They believe she left later that night or early Saturday morning.

Jacob and Amber Clare both live in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

Jacob Clare is now wanted by several law enforcement agencies.

“Please keep sharing those posts. You know, there’s no telling where he’s at,” Noah’s uncle, Adam Ennis, said.

Jacob Clare was last seen driving a gray Subaru.

Jacob Clare's car
Jacob Clare's car(TBI)

Anyone with information can call Gallatin Police at 615-451-3838 or Ohio County Central Dispatch at 270-298-4411.

Copyright 2021 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreckage of a plane crash on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kodiak, Alaska that left one man dead.
Soldotna man killed in Sunday plane crash in Kodiak
Fairbanks Police Department.
Man charged with murder after Fairbanks shooting leaves 1 dead
COVID-19
Alaska reports 53 additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday
Seward's Lydia Jacoby (middle) poses with her gold medal in the 200-yard Individual Medley...
After proving to be the fastest in the world, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby proves to be the fastest in Alaska, again
The Canadian border will reopen Monday to nonessential travel.
U.S. borders to reopen Monday to nonessential travelers

Latest News

A screen shot of a Facebook post from a profile under the name of Cheston McCrea.
Pastor removes name from consideration for Anchorage Equal Rights Commission after anti-gay social media posts surface
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A...
Federal judge refuses Trump request to block Jan. 6 records
Wasilla police investigating use of illegal substances at Houston High
Wasilla police investigating use of 'illegal substances' in Houston Jr/Sr High School
COVID-19.
EXPLAINER: What else is contributing to Alaska’s COVID-19 deaths?