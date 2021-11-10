Advertisement

Wasilla police investigating use of ‘illegal substances’ at Houston school

The Wasilla police are investigating an incident in which they claim a substitute teacher...
The Wasilla police are investigating an incident in which they claim a substitute teacher allowed students to use "illegal substances" in the classroom at Houston Jr/Sr High School.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:19 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Wasilla Police Department is investigating the use of “illegal substances” last week at Houston Jr/Sr High School, authorities say, and a substitute teacher has been let go from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District in connection with the incident.

According to a Wasilla police dispatch report, a substitute teacher at the school was escorted off school property on Wednesday, Nov. 3, after an investigation by a school resource officer determined she “had allowed students to use illegal substances in the classroom.”

Medics responded to the school for a report of a possible overdose at 10:15 a.m. that morning, the dispatch stated. Authorities have not released the condition of the person who prompted the call. It is also not clear how many students were involved.

According to the police dispatch report, the 27-year-old substitute teacher was escorted off school property while the school resource officer performed and initial investigation and “ensured the safety of the students involved.” However, the woman was not arrested or taken into custody, according to a spokesperson for the Wasilla Police Department, in part because the investigation is ongoing.

“Part of the reason for this is because once we arrest the 45-day rule starts and we have to get everything (all evidence and charges) prepared for trial within that time frame,” wrote Amanda Graham with the Wasilla Police Department in an email. “The officer wanted to ensure that all possible charges and the investigation were entirely complete before starting that legal clock.”

According to the department’s dispatch report, the investigation is ongoing and “multiple criminal charges” are pending.

Jillian Morrissey, chief information officer for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, confirmed the incident and said via email that the substitute teacher is no longer employed by the school district. She said the investigation is ongoing and the district is fully cooperating with local law enforcement.

“The Houston Jr/Sr High School Resource Officer (SRO) and administration were alerted immediately to the situation last week and worked through the process to address the concern appropriately,” Morrissey wrote.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreckage of a plane crash on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kodiak, Alaska that left one man dead.
Soldotna man killed in Sunday plane crash in Kodiak
Fairbanks Police Department.
Man charged with murder after Fairbanks shooting leaves 1 dead
COVID-19
Alaska reports 53 additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday
Seward's Lydia Jacoby (middle) poses with her gold medal in the 200-yard Individual Medley...
After proving to be the fastest in the world, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby proves to be the fastest in Alaska, again
The Canadian border will reopen Monday to nonessential travel.
U.S. borders to reopen Monday to nonessential travelers

Latest News

UAA Talent Search program
UAA working with low income, first generation students at Anchorage high schools
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska redistricting board pairings draw criticism
Ballots are counted during the Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 special election in the effort to recall...
Anchorage Assembly set to certify results of Meg Zaletel recall election
Fairbanks Police Department.
Man charged with murder after Fairbanks shooting leaves 1 dead