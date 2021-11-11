Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance changing process for confirming mayoral appointees

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At a continuation of their regular meeting on Wednesday, members of the Anchorage Assembly passed an ordinance that makes changes to, and potentially speeds up, the process by which the assembly confirms people appointed to serve in executive positions and as department heads by the mayor.

Assembly members voted 9-2 to pass the ordinance after a handful of amendments were made, with Eagle River representatives Jamie Allard and Crystal Kennedy casting the two no votes. As amended, the ordinance states that the mayor needs to submit a memorandum for an appointment to the municipal clerk within 60 days of making a mayoral appointment that is subject to assembly confirmation.

“The appointment begins when the person begins working in the position classification number assigned to a position that is subject to Assembly confirmation,” the ordinance, as amended, states. “Until confirmed by the assembly, the person is an acting director.”

Current municipal code allows an appointee to work in a “provisional, temporary, or acting appointment capacity” for up to six months, according to the ordinance text. The ordinance notes that most confirmations of mayoral appointments have happened “seamlessly” but states that “some of the Mayor’s appointments have been controversial.” Kennedy made an amendment during the meeting to note that two of Bronson’s appointees — Sami Graham and James Winegarner — have failed to be confirmed by the assembly.

The ordinance also allows a confirmation hearing to be scheduled for a principal executive or department head appointee by the assembly chair “at any time” after 60 days from the date that person is hired.

“Submittal of a memorandum from the mayor or designee is not a prerequisite for this action by the chair, and lack of such memorandum does not preclude a confirmation vote,” the ordinance states.

Some members of the public who testified in favor of the ordinance said six months seemed like a long time for someone to be working in an acting position if they were to eventually be voted down by the assembly for confirmation.

“The sooner qualified people can be confirmed or not, the better for our residents and of course the overall functioning of the city,” said one member of the public giving testimony over the phone.

Others said they felt the ordinance was an attempt by the assembly to try to take more power in a system where the mayor has the ability to appoint people to executive and department director positions, and the assembly has the ability to confirm or deny them.

“You’re not to withhold confirmation if the qualifications are met and you think there should be somebody else in the place, and you are not to withhold confirmation because you do not like the fact that they do not toe the line of your agenda,” another member of the public said.

One of the amendments, brought forward by assembly member John Weddleton, specifies that a mayoral appointee who fails to be confirmed by the assembly “may be retained for municipal employment in a different position at the discretion of the mayor and as permitted by law.”

In his comments about an amendment to the ordinance, Vice Chair Christopher Constant said several hours of work went into those changes with help from the city’s legal department so as not to encroach on the powers of the mayor when it comes to making appointments.

“In trying to ensure that what we’re drafting and developing is really only addressing issues of confirmation, and not reaching into issues of appointment,” he said.

Before the ordinance was passed, Allard and Kennedy tried to move an amended that would have given the mayor the power to automatically confirm an appointee himself if the assembly failed to confirm three appointees in a row, but the amendment was rejected by the assembly.

