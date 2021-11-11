Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance delegating control of meeting spaces to the chair

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The battle over who gets to control and manage meeting spaces and resources between the Anchorage Assembly and Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration was taken to a vote Wednesday night in a continued meeting at the Loussac Library.

Members of the assembly and administration have been clashing for weeks when it comes to separation of powers and authority over what happens inside the meeting chambers. During tense, boisterous public hearings over a proposed mask requirement, the administration removed contracted security from the room. Another member of the administration removed a plexiglass barrier at the public testimony podium that the assembly had in place as part of its COVID-19 mitigation measures for the chambers.

The ordinance passed with an 8-2 vote. Eagle River members Jamie Allard and Crystal Kennedy were the two votes in opposition of the ordinance. Assembly member John Weddleton was absent from the vote.

The ordinance changes city code to specify that the assembly chair, who is currently Suzanne LaFrance, holds authority to manage assembly meeting premises and resources needed to conduct meetings.

“No person shall act to frustrate, or unreasonably deny to the presiding officer municipal resources needed to exercise the presiding officer’s management authority over assembly premises,” the ordinance states.

The ordinance specifies that the management authority of the chair extends to having control over resources needed for a meeting, including equipment, technology, security, capacity and other aspects.

The ordinance states, and assembly leadership has asserted, that there is a history and custom that “the Anchorage Municipal Assembly and its legislative branch departments have been provided with municipal resources and support by existing municipal departments.”

Bronson has been openly opposed to the move to solidify assembly authority over the chambers, and he described it at Tuesday’s regular assembly meeting as a “power grab.”

“This proposed ordinance here tonight undermines Alaska statute and the charter of Anchorage and undermines the authority the people of Anchorage grants to any mayor,” he said at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting. “This is unprecedented and clearly represents partisan motives by the Anchorage Assembly to do things they were not elected to do. This administration will follow the law, the charter of Anchorage and Alaska state law.”

LaFrance said at the time that she would not address separation of power issues because they would be coming up when the ordinance was discussed.

“I will just note that we have 50 years of custom and tradition where we have seen some departure in unprecedented ways from observance of those customs,” she said.

Bronson said his administration has not tried to control the time and manner in which the assembly meets, but that his staff had simply communicated the availability of resources to the assembly members.

Members of the assembly have argued that Bronson and the administration are encroaching on longstanding assembly authority, while Bronson has argued that, as mayor, he has authority over all city property except the school district. After a previous meeting that ended early when the dispute over separation of powers came to a head, Municipal Attorney Patrick Bergt told Alaska’s News Source that a section of state statute gives a mayor executive power over a municipality, including “custody over all real and personal property of the municipality, except the school district.”

The custody over municipal property in state statute actually falls under the powers and duties of a manager, but under a strong mayor government system — which Anchorage has — the mayor has the same powers and duties of a manager.

In the ongoing struggle over separation of powers, the assembly also voted last month to hire the law firm Birch Horton Bittner and Cherot for legal counsel to help deal with those disputes.

The meeting was a continuation of Tuesday night’s regular meeting, and also saw the passing of an ordinance that helps to speed up the process by which the assembly confirms people appointed to serve in executive positions and as department heads by the mayor.

Tuesday’s meeting also completed the certification of a recall election to oust assembly member Meg Zaletel which failed 59.9% to 40%, allowing her to stay in office after being elected in April 2019.

