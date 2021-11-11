Anchorage police captain among finalists for Tacoma department

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage police captain is one of four finalists being considered for the Chief of Police position with the Tacoma, Washington, police department.

According to the city’s website, Capt. Sean Case is being considered for the position, along with three others from around the country: Michael D. Carroll with the Alameda (California) County Sheriff’s Office, Kathy A. McAlpine with the Tigard (Oregon) Police Department and Avery L. Moore with the Dallas (Texas) Police Department.

Case has served as captain of administrative affairs in Anchorage, according to the site, after spending time with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The four finalists will be able to talk to the public and answer questions from the Tacoma community in a series of online panel discussions Nov. 16 and 17.

