Fairbanks area man accused of ramming, shooting at vehicle has been charged with attempted murder

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Ester man accused of repeatedly ramming and shooting at another vehicle earlier this week has been charged with attempted murder in connection to the incident, authorities say.

Anthony Lee Frey, 34, faces multiple charges in Fairbanks Court including first-degree attempted murder, according to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law. Online court records show he also faces two counts of third-degree assault, a count of first-degree misconduct involving weapons, reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.

According to an online Alaska State Troopers dispatch, troopers in Fairbanks got a report on Monday that “a Ford SUV had rammed and shot at a Jeep SUV near Ester.” Troopers spoke to a woman from the Jeep SUV on the scene. They found she had not been injured but that the vehicle had been “severely damaged” and had multiple bullet holes in it, according to the dispatch.

According to the Department of Law press release, the female driver did not know Frey. Troopers began an initial investigation, and according to the dispatch determined that the driver of the Ford SUV had repeatedly shot at the Jeep SUV with a semiautomatic rifle, and had allegedly rammed it multiple times. Troopers started looking for the driver of the Ford SUV, but according to the dispatch Frey later called troopers and reported that he had run a vehicle off the road.

Troopers connected with Frey and conducted an investigation. He was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center, and as of Wednesday he was still in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections on a $500,000 bail, according to the press release. His next court hearing is Jan. 4 at the Rabinowitz Courthouse in Fairbanks.

“The Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office worked closely with the Alaska State Troopers to review the matter and come to a charging decision,” said Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire in the press release.

