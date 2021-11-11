Advertisement

Heavy snow likely for parts of Southcentral late Wednesday through Friday

Plows and shovels will be needed.
Snowfall forecast for Southcentral Alaska.
Snowfall forecast for Southcentral Alaska.(Meteorologist Melissa Frey)
By Melissa Frey and Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:09 PM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral Alaska is going to see a one-two punch of snow over the next 36 hours. Wednesday afternoon, just light snow is falling across the region, but that will pick up in intensity overnight heading into Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m. in Anchorage. This is likely to be a plow-able snowfall with 4 to 8 inches accumulation. Even heavier snow is expected to fall in the eastern Kenai Peninsula, where a Winter Storm Warning will start at 6 p.m. and continue through noon Thursday.

Snowfall amounts in this area will be heavy with accumulations between 8 and 14 inches. The heaviest snow is expected to fall along the Seward Highway from Seward north to Moose Pass and to Whittier. Snowfall rates could reach up to 2 inches per hour overnight.

Plan on slick roads and highways. Visibility will also likely be limited and drivers may be impacted by the powdery nature of the expected dry snow.

Most of the snow will taper off Thursday, with clearing skies and even sunshine in the Friday forecast.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on this incoming winter weather.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreckage of a plane crash on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kodiak, Alaska that left one man dead.
Soldotna man killed in Sunday plane crash in Kodiak
The Wasilla police are investigating an incident in which they claim a substitute teacher...
Wasilla police investigating use of ‘illegal substances’ at Houston school
A screen shot of a Facebook post from a profile under the name of Cheston McCrea.
Pastor removes name from consideration for Anchorage Equal Rights Commission after anti-gay social media posts surface
Fairbanks Safeway shooting
Bail set at $10M for man charged with Fairbanks murder
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 28 COVID-19 deaths, close to 400 cases Tuesday

Latest News

Wednesday, Nov. 10 morning weather report.
Accumulating snow likely into Veterans Day
Wednesday, November 10 Morning Weather
Wednesday, November 10 Morning Weather
Kotzebue Approach_Tommie Baker_JP 11-9-21
Snow heads to Southcentral Alaska
Tuesday, November 9 Morning Weather
Snow drought looks likely for the month of November