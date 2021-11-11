Heavy snow likely for parts of Southcentral late Wednesday through Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral Alaska is going to see a one-two punch of snow over the next 36 hours. Wednesday afternoon, just light snow is falling across the region, but that will pick up in intensity overnight heading into Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m. in Anchorage. This is likely to be a plow-able snowfall with 4 to 8 inches accumulation. Even heavier snow is expected to fall in the eastern Kenai Peninsula, where a Winter Storm Warning will start at 6 p.m. and continue through noon Thursday.

Snowfall amounts in this area will be heavy with accumulations between 8 and 14 inches. The heaviest snow is expected to fall along the Seward Highway from Seward north to Moose Pass and to Whittier. Snowfall rates could reach up to 2 inches per hour overnight.

Plan on slick roads and highways. Visibility will also likely be limited and drivers may be impacted by the powdery nature of the expected dry snow.

Most of the snow will taper off Thursday, with clearing skies and even sunshine in the Friday forecast.

