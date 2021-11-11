Advertisement

Willow residents celebrate new library and community center

Willow community members celebrate the ribbon cutting at their new library and community center...
Willow community members celebrate the ribbon cutting at their new library and community center on Wednesday. Nov. 10, 2021.(Alaska's News Source)
By Hank Davis
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:49 PM AKST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The community of Willow’s plan for a new library and community center is complete after spending years in the works.

The $5.4 million facility has more than doubled the size of Willow’s previous library, and community members now have access to study spaces and a community classroom.

During a Wednesday afternoon ribbon cutting, local leaders and members of the Willow Library Association spoke about the project, which was largely made possible through a combination of community fundraising and a nearly $1.7 million grant from the Mat-Su Health Foundation.

“The concept of libraries and community centers really got started years ago in Sutton and Talkeetna,” said Matanuska-Susitna Borough Mayor Vern Halter. “Buildings like this just bring the community together. It’s just full of people all the time.”

Among the visitors at the ribbon cutting, local mother and Willow PTA President Tiffany Davidson told Alaska’s News Source that she looks forward to enjoying the new library’s features.

“Growing up, my older sons … they had a great time at our older library and built a lot of lasting impactful memories,” she said. “We’re definitely excited for the future .. a little bit of an upgrade and a little new and fancy is definitely what Willow needed to keep these kids involved.”

The previous Willow Public Library building was constructed in 1992 and was demolished last year in preparation for the move to this new facility.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreckage of a plane crash on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kodiak, Alaska that left one man dead.
Soldotna man killed in Sunday plane crash in Kodiak
The Wasilla police are investigating an incident in which they claim a substitute teacher...
Wasilla police investigating use of ‘illegal substances’ at Houston school
A screen shot of a Facebook post from a profile under the name of Cheston McCrea.
Pastor removes name from consideration for Anchorage Equal Rights Commission after anti-gay social media posts surface
Fairbanks Safeway shooting
Bail set at $10M for man charged with Fairbanks murder
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 28 COVID-19 deaths, close to 400 cases Tuesday

Latest News

A new snow dump is going in next to Connor's Bog dog park.
Connor’s Bog selected for new snow dump, dog walkers wonder what it will bring
The Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks.
Fairbanks area man accused of ramming, shooting at vehicle has been charged with attempted murder
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District administrative building in Palmer, Alaska.
Mat-Su Borough School District sees daily 20% absentee rate
COVID-19.
Alaska reports 9 COVID-19 deaths, just over 500 cases on Wednesday