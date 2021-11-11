Willow residents celebrate new library and community center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The community of Willow’s plan for a new library and community center is complete after spending years in the works.

The $5.4 million facility has more than doubled the size of Willow’s previous library, and community members now have access to study spaces and a community classroom.

During a Wednesday afternoon ribbon cutting, local leaders and members of the Willow Library Association spoke about the project, which was largely made possible through a combination of community fundraising and a nearly $1.7 million grant from the Mat-Su Health Foundation.

“The concept of libraries and community centers really got started years ago in Sutton and Talkeetna,” said Matanuska-Susitna Borough Mayor Vern Halter. “Buildings like this just bring the community together. It’s just full of people all the time.”

Among the visitors at the ribbon cutting, local mother and Willow PTA President Tiffany Davidson told Alaska’s News Source that she looks forward to enjoying the new library’s features.

“Growing up, my older sons … they had a great time at our older library and built a lot of lasting impactful memories,” she said. “We’re definitely excited for the future .. a little bit of an upgrade and a little new and fancy is definitely what Willow needed to keep these kids involved.”

The previous Willow Public Library building was constructed in 1992 and was demolished last year in preparation for the move to this new facility.

