Advertisement

‘Endangered missing child alert’ issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio

An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11 in Canton,...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11 in Canton, Ohio.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:26 PM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (Gray News) - Ohio has issued an endangered missing child alert for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11, in Canton, Ohio.

Ana has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3′9″ and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and rainbow-colored pants.

Ana is believed to be Jonathan Stinnett, 36.

Stinnett has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5′10″ and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve maroon t-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities believe they may be in a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar van with Michigan license plate EHL7187.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Jackson Township Police Department in Ohio at 1-330-831-6264.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall continues to bury Anchorage on Nov. 11, 2021.
Live updates: Anchorage police report several collisions in city’s first big snowstorm of the season
A meeting of the Anchorage Assembly in the Loussac Library in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance delegating control of meeting spaces to the chair
An Alaska Wildlife Trooper from North Pole has agreed to resign from his position after falsely...
Alaska Wildlife Trooper to resign after reporting false sale of plane
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance changing process for confirming mayoral appointees
The Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks.
Fairbanks area man accused of ramming, shooting at vehicle has been charged with attempted murder

Latest News

The defense rests in the Rittenhouse trial.
The defense rests in the Rittenhouse trial, closing arguments expected Monday
Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks to the media.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski announces bid for reelection to US Senate
Veterans served a free meal on Veterans Day
Veterans celebrated at American Legion Jack Henry Post 1
Veterans receive Quilts of Valor
Veterans receive Quilts of Valor at Wasilla Senior Center