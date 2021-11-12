Advertisement

Biden picks former FDA chief Califf to again lead agency

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015 file photo, Dr. Robert Califf, President Barack Obama's nominee to...
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015 file photo, Dr. Robert Califf, President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:11 AM AKST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is tapping former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert Califf to again lead the powerful regulatory agency, according to a person familiar with the decision.

Califf’s nomination comes after months of the concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked a permanent leader. More than a half-dozen names were floated for the job before the White House settled on Califf.

Biden is to make the formal announcement later Friday, said the person familiar, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.

A cardiologist and clinical trial specialist, Califf served as FDA commissioner for the last 11 months of President Barack Obama’s second term. Before that, he spent one year as the agency’s No. 2 official after more than 35 years as a researcher at Duke University, where he helped design studies for many of the world’s biggest drugmakers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall continues to bury Anchorage on Nov. 11, 2021.
Live updates: Anchorage police report several collisions in city’s first big snowstorm of the season
A meeting of the Anchorage Assembly in the Loussac Library in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance delegating control of meeting spaces to the chair
An Alaska Wildlife Trooper from North Pole has agreed to resign from his position after falsely...
Alaska Wildlife Trooper to resign after reporting false sale of plane
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance changing process for confirming mayoral appointees
The Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks.
Fairbanks area man accused of ramming, shooting at vehicle has been charged with attempted murder

Latest News

In this photo illustration shown are Johnson & Johnson products, in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct....
Johnson & Johnson to split into two public companies
The defense rests in the Rittenhouse trial.
The defense rests in the Rittenhouse trial, closing arguments expected Monday
Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks to the media.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski announces bid for reelection to US Senate
Ohio has issued an endangered missing child alert for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on...
‘Endangered missing child alert’ issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio