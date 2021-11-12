Heavy snow blankets Anchorage and parts of Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A heavy snow that began Wednesday night continued into Thursday, setting Anchorage up for a record daily snowfall.

At the National Weather Service Forecast Office, they measured 9.2 inches of snow since midnight, breaking the old record of 6.6 inches on Nov. 11 of 2007. For example, 18 inches was reported at Upper Hillside and Glen Alps, 16.5 inches in East Anchorage, and 15 to 17 inches for Eagle River. Lesser, but still impressive snow amounts were reported around town, and the snow was still falling into Thursday Evening.

As for conditions ahead, we will continue to see scattered snow showers this evening, another 2-3 inches as a Winter Weather Advisory continues for Anchorage to Friday at 1 a.m.

As for conditions ahead, we will continue to see scattered snow showers this evening, another 2-3 inches as a Winter Weather Advisory continues for Anchorage to Friday at 1 a.m.

