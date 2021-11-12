Advertisement

Heavy snow blankets Anchorage and parts of Southcentral

Anchorage sees between 9 and 18 inches of powdery flakes
Liveshot_MF Town Square_11-11-21
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:13 PM AKST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A heavy snow that began Wednesday night continued into Thursday, setting Anchorage up for a record daily snowfall.

At the National Weather Service Forecast Office, they measured 9.2 inches of snow since midnight, breaking the old record of 6.6 inches on Nov. 11 of 2007. For example, 18 inches was reported at Upper Hillside and Glen Alps, 16.5 inches in East Anchorage, and 15 to 17 inches for Eagle River. Lesser, but still impressive snow amounts were reported around town, and the snow was still falling into Thursday Evening.

The snow in also set a new record. Thursday’s 9.2 inches and counting at the National Weather Service Forecast Office near the airport eclipses the old record of 6.6 inches from 2007. Adjustments will likely be made to some of these reported snow amounts since snow was still falling Thursday evening.

As for conditions ahead, we will continue to see scattered snow showers this evening, another 2-3 inches as a Winter Weather Advisory continues for Anchorage to Friday at 1 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Snowfall continues to bury Anchorage on Nov. 11, 2021.
Snowfall continues to bury Anchorage on Nov. 11, 2021.
Thursday, November 11 Morning Weather
Wednesday, Nov. 10 morning weather report.
Accumulating snow likely into Veterans Day
Wednesday, November 10 Morning Weather
