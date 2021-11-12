Iditarod picks up Lyden as partner ahead of 50th running

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race has teamed up with Alaska-based Lynden family of companies ahead of the 50th anniversary of the historic race, the Trail Committee announced Wednesday.

“We look forward to channeling the passion, energy, and vitality to share support for the greater Iditarod community, its heritage, and culture,” Susie Stevens of Lynden said in the press release.

“Given that the Iditarod is one of the most challenging events in all of sports, it’s great to welcome Lynden as a partner with such logistical expertise and a strong commitment to bettering the lives of Alaskans,” Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach added in the press release.

In recent years, the “world’s most famous sled dog race” has both picked up and lost big-time sponsors. In September, the Iditarod tapped Hilcorp Alaska, the state’s largest oil and gas operator, and Harvest Midstream, a privately-held midstream service provider based in Houston, Texas with assets in Alaska and other states.

Sponsors to have cut ties with the race include ExxonMobil, Alaska Airlines, Anchorage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Wells Fargo. GCI and Donlin Gold remain principal partners with the Iditarod, while Millennium Hotels and Resorts is the lone national sponsor of the race.

The 50th running of the Iditarod is scheduled for March 5, 2022 with vaccination requirements against COVID-19 for mushers, veterinarians and other staff.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.