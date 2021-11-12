Advertisement

Iditarod picks up Lyden as partner ahead of 50th running

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:54 PM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race has teamed up with Alaska-based Lynden family of companies ahead of the 50th anniversary of the historic race, the Trail Committee announced Wednesday.

“We look forward to channeling the passion, energy, and vitality to share support for the greater Iditarod community, its heritage, and culture,” Susie Stevens of Lynden said in the press release.

“Given that the Iditarod is one of the most challenging events in all of sports, it’s great to welcome Lynden as a partner with such logistical expertise and a strong commitment to bettering the lives of Alaskans,” Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach added in the press release.

In recent years, the “world’s most famous sled dog race” has both picked up and lost big-time sponsors. In September, the Iditarod tapped Hilcorp Alaska, the state’s largest oil and gas operator, and Harvest Midstream, a privately-held midstream service provider based in Houston, Texas with assets in Alaska and other states.

Sponsors to have cut ties with the race include ExxonMobil, Alaska Airlines, Anchorage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Wells Fargo. GCI and Donlin Gold remain principal partners with the Iditarod, while Millennium Hotels and Resorts is the lone national sponsor of the race.

The 50th running of the Iditarod is scheduled for March 5, 2022 with vaccination requirements against COVID-19 for mushers, veterinarians and other staff.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall continues to bury Anchorage on Nov. 11, 2021.
Live updates: Anchorage sets new snowfall record on Thursday
An Alaska Wildlife Trooper from North Pole has agreed to resign from his position after falsely...
Alaska Wildlife Trooper to resign after reporting false sale of plane
COVID-19.
EXPLAINER: What else is contributing to Alaska’s COVID-19 deaths?
A screen shot of a Facebook post from a profile under the name of Cheston McCrea.
Pastor removes name from consideration for Anchorage Equal Rights Commission after anti-gay social media posts surface
The Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks.
Fairbanks area man accused of ramming, shooting at vehicle has been charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Homer's Jillian Crooks warms up at the 2021 ASAA State Swimming event at the Bartlett Pool on...
Athlete of the Week: Jillian Crooks — How the Cayman Islands’ youngest ever Olympian made waves in Homer, Alaska
Marko Cheseto, a former University of Alaska Anchorage runner and now double-amputee. (KTUU)
Marko Cheseto breaks his own double amputee marathon record yet again in New York Marathon
CIC Regional Gymnastics 2021
Gymnasts stick the landing to the high school season at the CIC Regional meet
Seward's Lydia Jacoby (middle) poses with her gold medal in the 200-yard Individual Medley...
After proving to be the fastest in the world, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby proves to be the fastest in Alaska, again