Nuvision Credit Union hosts third annual Veterans Day Lunch

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nuvision Credit Union hosted their third annual Veterans Day lunch at the American Legion Jack Henry Post 1. The organization distributed free meals to veterans and their families, along with free gas cards.

Event organizers said they were nervous that the weather this Veterans Day would turn people away, but they were met with hundreds of veterans on Thursday who were ready to celebrate. Organizers said they were glad that the event was still able to occur this year, especially after a tough year for veterans.

“This year with so much going on, and so many challenges, including the withdrawal from Afghanistan, we want to make sure our veterans know we appreciate them,” Roger Ballard, CEO for Nuvision Credit Union, said.

Ballard said the purpose of today’s event was to celebrate veterans and have fellowship.

However, for service members, the lunch Thursday was also a moment of comradery and celebrating each other.

American Legion Post Adjutant Laura Sturdevant said veterans have a unique community. She says events like these allow them to have a safe space to gather and share old war stories of an experience only veterans will ever understand.

“Being able to come together and talk to each other about our experiences ... without having to translate for lack of a better term,” Sturdevant said. “It relieves a lot of stress and it’s a lot of fun.”

The American Legion wants to remind veterans that they have a home in the community. In addition, the organization offers services for their family members as well.

