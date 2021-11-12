From Seahawk to Longhorn: Jacoby makes collegiate commitment official

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four days after winning two more individual state championships and less than four months off of the gold medal podium at the Tokyo Olympics, Seward’s standout swimmer Lydia Jacoby had one more box to check.

While she made her collegiate commitment nearly a year ago, Jacoby officially put pen to paper Wednesday, signing her National Letter of Intent to the University of Texas women’s swim program in front of friends, family and supporters at Seward High School.

The Olympic gold medalist had her litter of schools to choose from, but Jacoby has had Texas at Austin in mind for some time and after looking at the resume, it is apparent why. The women’s swim program is ranked fifth in the nation heading into the 2021-22 season, before the Olympian has been added to the roster.

The Longhorns have owned the Big 12 conference, winning 19 Big 12 championships, including the last nine. They also have seven national championship trophies in their case.

Prior to graduating high school, Jacoby has won five state championships, was the overall highest scoring female American competitor in the 2021 FINA Swimming World Cup and became the first swimmer from Alaska to compete at the Olympic Games, among many other accomplishments in and out of the pool.

Jacoby will join Texas in the fall of 2022, but first, will earn a diploma from Seward High School.

