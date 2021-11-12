Sen. Lisa Murkowski announces bid for reelection to US Senate

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sen. Lisa Murkowski has officially announced that she is seeking reelection to one of Alaska’s two seats in the U.S. Senate.

Murkowski announced the reelection bid early Thursday morning, saying in a press release that her heart “is, and always has been, in Alaska.”

Currently serving alongside fellow Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, Murkowski has held her seat in the Senate since 2002, waging a successful write-in campaign to hold onto that seat in 2010.

“Since my first election, I committed to work tirelessly on your behalf to expand opportunities for our people, support Alaska’s job-creating industries and help give voice to hardworking families and business owners,” Murkowski is quoted as saying in the press release. “I pledged to be Alaska, always. I’m still committed to those values and meeting the challenges Alaskans face today by building on my record of working together to secure historic victories that lift Alaskan communities.”

Murkowski faces challenger Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican candidate and the former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration. Tshibaka has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump as well as the Alaska Republican Party.

“We have a lot of work to do. I want to continue to roll up my sleeves and focus on growing our economy, strengthening our Alaska-based military, empowering the next generation of Alaskan entrepreneurs and leaders and protecting the natural beauty of our state,” Murkowski said in the press release.

She along with the other two members of Alaska’s congressional delegation recently crossed the aisle as Republicans to support the more than $1 trillion infrastructure package passed last week.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.