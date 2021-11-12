Snow lingers, with colder weather to follow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is still falling on what has been a hazardous day and a half across Southcentral. Many areas waking up are seeing anywhere form a foot to nearly two feet of snow, with additional accumulation likely through the day. While the accumulation will be very light, it will only add to the blowing snow on roads as traffic increases. We’ll see the typical winter hazards through the day, so be cautious on the roads. While drifitng snow from passing cars stays with us into through the day, visibility won’t be as poor as what we saw yesterday.

As the snow tapers off, we’ll see colder air spill back into Southcentral. Highs will fall into the teens through the day, making it the coldest day we’ve seen so far this season. Even colder conditions will arrive in the days ahead, partly driven by cold air advection and partly driven by the snow on the ground. One can even expect colder conditions where the skies clear through the night.

In the days ahead, expect overnight lows in the single digits, if not some subzero values along the Parks Highway and into the Copper River Basin. While it will be “warmer” elsewhere, it’ll still be the coldest air of the season. Another round of flurries and light snow is possible Saturday, as waves of moisture rotate around a low in Southeast. Most of this snow, if not all of it will fall across Prince William Sound.

Looking into next week, highs remain in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits.

Stay safe!

