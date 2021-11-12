Advertisement

Utah doctor accused of lying for Denali helicopter rescue

North America's tallest peak, Denali.
By Mark Thiessen
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:30 PM AKST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A Utah doctor is accused of lying about ill patients in his climbing party to get a helicopter rescue off Denali last spring.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Alaska has charged Dr. Jason Lance of Ogden, Utah, with interfering with and violating the order of a government employee and for filing a false report. He is accused of lying about climbers in his party being in medical shock and suffering from early hypothermia in order to get a high-altitude helicopter to retrieve them.

He’s also accused of violating a direct order and deleting messages from a satellite communication device before handing it over to a ranger. His virtual arraignment is set for Dec. 6.

