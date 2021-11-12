Veterans receive Quilts of Valor at Wasilla Senior Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some veterans at the Wasilla Senior Center got a special kind of hug on Thursday. They were wrapped in quilts made just for them by an organization called Quilts of Valor.

Statewide Coordinator Linda Kau said the national nonprofit foundation has awarded more than 268,000 quilts since its founding in 2003. In Alaska, Kau said, nearly 3,000 quilts have gone to local veterans since 2009.

“It’s open to any veteran touched by war,” she said.

In Alaska, quilting groups around the state make the quilts, donating their time and paying for their own supplies. There’s no cost to the veteran, although Kau said the quilts should not be considered gifts, but rather, something they have earned.

“They are not gifts, and they’re not charity,” said Kau. “They are awards for the service that they’ve given us for our freedoms.”

Furthermore, Kau said, the quilts are never given as a surprise. A presentation ceremony where friends and family are invited is an important part of the award.

On Thursday, Veterans Day, Kau presented several quilts to veterans at the Wasilla Senior Center, including Bill Lawler. Lawler is a Vietnam-era veteran who served two years in the U.S. Army. Lawler said he used to feel he was not so deserving of recognition since his time in the military was short, but others insisted he should be proud for serving his country honorably.

“Even though I didn’t serve for a long time like some of them do, it’s still an honor and they make sure I know that,” Lawler said. “... When you sign your name on that paper you are signing to give your life. And that’s what they taught me so, yes — so I feel as much of the brotherhood of the military as anybody.”

Kau said anyone can nominate a veteran to receive a quilt, including family members or the veteran themselves. Nominations for quilts as well as those interested in making them can be found at the Quilts of Valor website.

