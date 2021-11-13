Alaska reports more than 800 COVID-19 over last two days, but no deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported close to 900 additional COVID-19 infections on Friday from over the last two days, but did not report any additional COVID-19 deaths. Hospitalizations due to the virus have been trending downward in recent weeks.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 879 additional COVID-19 cases over the last two days, 15 of which are among nonresidents. The department did not report new data on Thursday due to it being a holiday.

The state did not report any additional deaths related to COVID-19. Since the pandemic began here in March 2020, the state has recorded 801 Alaska resident deaths and 30 nonresident deaths that have been tied to the virus.

State case data shows that new COVID-19 cases are down 26% this week compared to the week before. Cases have been declining slowly since the end of September.

As of Friday, Alaska also no longer holds the top spot in the nation for new cases per capita. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Alaska now ranks third in the country for the rate of new COVID-19 cases, behind North Dakota and Minnesota.

Alaska’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has also been slightly but steadily declining over the last few weeks, after a record high number of 243 people hospitalized with COVID-19 was reported in late October. The state’s hospital data dashboard on Friday shows there are 133 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, 23 of which are on a ventilator.

The state activated crisis standards of care guidelines for 20 hospitals in early October, but Fairbanks Memorial Hospital recently announced it has deactivated crisis care standards and returned to “contingency care.”

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 54% of all eligible Alaskans age 5 and up are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and that 59% have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the 879 additional COVID-19 cases reported over the past two days, 864 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 269

Greater Wasilla area: 112

Fairbanks: 77

Greater Palmer area: 41

North Pole: 32

Petersburg: 27

Ketchikan: 26

Kotzebue: 25

Nome Census Area: 25

Bethel Census Area: 23

Eagle River: 20

Northwest Arctic Borough: 20

Metlakatla: 14

Kenai: 13

Kodiak: 13

Chugiak: 12

Houston/Big Lake area: 12

Homer: 11

Nome: 10

Soldotna: 8

Bethel: 7

Delta Junction: 7

Wrangell: 6

Kusilvak Census Area: 5

Anchor Point: 4

Juneau: 4

Nikiski: 4

Hooper Bay: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 3

Valdez: 3

Willow: 3

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3

Big Lake: 2

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Sterling: 2

Tok: 2

Chevak: 1

Copper River Census Area: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1

Girdwood: 1

Haines: 1

Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1

North Slope Borough: 1

Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Seward: 1

Sutton-Alpine: 1

Utqiaġvik: 1

The state also reported 15 additional nonresident cases over the last two days. Five of them are in Anchorage and three are in Fairbanks.

