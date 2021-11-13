Advertisement

Hundreds of free coats given to students at Anchorage’s Northwood Elementary

Coats are laid out for student pick-up at Northwood Elementary School in Anchorage, Alaska.
Coats are laid out for student pick-up at Northwood Elementary School in Anchorage, Alaska.(Peggy McCormack)
By Hank Davis
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:45 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Friday, hundreds of students at Northwood Elementary School bundled up in new winter coats. The giveaway took place in Anchorage, as part of a new joint partnership between FedEx and Operation Warm — a national nonprofit which manufactures brand-new coats and shoes for children in need.

“They’ve done it in other communities and Anchorage was, had the good fortune to be selected this year,” said FedEx Senior Manager James Brewer. “We’re hoping that they do it again, especially when they see the success of this event.”

Nearly 300 coats were delivered to Northwood Elementary School, but FedEx has committed to covering the shipping costs of more than 15,000 coats to schools in 30 communities in 23 U.S. cities. Since its inception in 2012, the Alaska division of Operation Warm has donated thousands of coats to kids in Anchorage and across the state.

According to the Kids Count Data Center, about 35% of Anchorage children under the age of 18 live in families with incomes below the federal poverty level.

