Quiet weather but much colder temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After our Veteran’s Day record setting snowstorm, we have now established what very well likely be the foundation of our snowpack for the rest of the winter. This means that the snow on the ground now will be with us until it melts completely in Spring. Thanks to the hard, diligent work of city and state road crews the main and secondary roads are in really good shape, but crews will continue to work on those neighborhood roads through the weekend. That said, continue to allow for plenty of travel time and braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you when out and about.

Cold temperatures, and getting colder temperatures will be the main weather story heading into the upcoming week. High pressure that has been setting up shop over the northwestern part of the state will continue to pump arctic air southward over the mainland and into Southcentral over the next seven days. Today’s high temperature of 20 degrees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International airport will be the last time with readings in the twenties for the foreseeable future. Expect high temperatures to drop from the upper teens on Sunday to the mid-teens on Tuesday and only to around ten degrees by Thursday! Morning low temperatures will generally be in the middle to upper single digits, but potentially dropping below zero for the first time this cold season by Friday morning. Brrrr.

Two items of good news. Our forecast models are in agreement that for much of the state there will be no major storm systems this week. The exception to this will be the Aleutians and Southeast. This means that much of Southcentral and the rest of the state for that matter, will experience plenty of sunshine. And with the fresh snow on the ground, there will be alot of radiation reflecting back at you, so you’ll want to keep the sunglasses handy.

