Skagway sees more visitors after US reopened its border

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Skagway has had recent visitors, and may seem a bit busier these days than over the past two years where a lack of tourists due to COVID-19 has hampered the local economy.

“We’re so glad to be able to get Canadians back into Skagway,” Skagway Mayor Andrew Cremata said.

Canada began allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into their country through the land border on August 9. The U.S. began did the same for visiting Canadian residents through the land border on November 8.

“It’s very quiet in Skagway right now, so any kind of commerce that can come in, whether it’s from the Yukon, or on the ferry, or flying in, that’s really, really important to us right now,” Cremata said.

The White Pass & Yukon Route Railway is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Skagway. Passengers board the train for a tour of the Yukon as it crosses the the U.S.-Canada border. The train stayed within American borders this year, as operators announced on their website they plan to resume their normal route into Canada in 2022.

However, Cremata fears border issues could cause major problems for the train and other tour companies.

“It would be a disaster to me that a lot of these tour operators who somehow managed to make it for the last two years, get into a 2022 season where we have 1.2 million cruise ship passengers coming into town, and their business fails because they simply can’t go across the border in an efficient way,” Cremata said.

Cremata warned that border issues would likely create a bigger issue for Skagway— the possibility of too many people in town at one time. Cremata said he will meet soon with U.S. and Canadian representatives to discuss ways to make it easier for people to cross both borders.

