Bitter cold across Southcentral, with snow for Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are taking a tumble across Southcentral, as many areas are seeing highs nearly 15 degrees below average. If you think that’s cold for November, by midweek highs will struggle to break out of the single digits. The last time Anchorage saw single digit highs for the month of November was in 2015.

Thanks to a rather stout area of high pressure, cold will be the name of the game the rest of this week. Even with the high pressure remaining in control, some freezing fog is evident this morning. Be cautious on the roads and make sure you keep your windows heated when driving to prevent freezing. Temperatures today will return back into the low to mid teens for highs. Thankfully, high pressure will keep sunshine in the forecast for a good part of this week.

The coldest air of the season looks to arrive by the middle of the week. Many areas will see highs struggle to climb out of the lower single digits, with overnight lows well below zero. In advance of this cold air arriving to Southcentral, a wind chill advisory has been issued for portions of the valley near Broad Pass. It’s here where wind chills through the middle of the week could approach -50 degrees. Bundle up this week, as it will be very cold. Thankfully, the weekend looks warmer with highs in the teens.

Southeast will also see a taste of colder air, but not until the end of the week when highs fall into the 20s. Until then, the focus is on widespread rain and snow moving into the panhandle Tuesday into Wednesday. Parts of the Northern Inner Channels remain under a winter storm watch in advance of the snow, where up to a foot is possible. While the heaviest snow will stay to the north, areas across the Central Inner Channels could see some light snowfall before all rain returns. This comes as warmer air pushes accompanies the low. Although warm, it will be very short lived. Colder air returns by the end of the week, with more chances for snow looking certain.

Stay safe and remain warm!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.