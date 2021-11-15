Kotzebue man sentenced to 7 years in prison for cyberstalking

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kotzebue man has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment for intense cyberstalking against two others, authorities said Monday.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Louis Holger Eklund, 41, stalked and sent threatening messages over a near three-year timespan to two people — one an attorney with the Alaska Attorney General’s office, and the other a former president of the Native Village of Kotzebue.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason handed down the sentencing, which gave Eklund seven years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

According to the release, the Alaska Office of Child Services received a report that Eklund had abandoned his child, leading to child protections actions being taken, which involved the Native Village of Kotzebue taking action as part of the Indian Child Welfare Act.

The release said that Eklund created “extreme emotional distress” to both victims through phone calls and email messages as retaliation for their involvement in the case, which was being investigated by the FBI.

“The defendant’s incessant harassment and threats to both victims and their family members was terrifying,” said Acting U.S. Attorney District of Alaska Bryan Wilson in the release. “There is perhaps no higher calling than protecting children who may be in harm’s way. Stalking and threatening these individuals for carrying out their professional responsibilities is detestable and a criminal act for which we will always seek justice.”

