Southcentral: Cold; Southeast: Stormy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time since early April, temperatures officially in Anchorage dropped into the single digits late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Areas of fog moving in from Cook Inlet coated the trees and all objects outside with a frosty layer that, in my opinion, completes the winter scenery and landscape. It’s generally “rinse and repeat” heading into the upcoming week as cold high pressure remains in control. Afternoon highs will get colder with each passing day, dropping from 14 degrees on Monday to a chilly 5 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Overnight lows will drop below zero for the first time since March beginning this week, so make sure those kids at the bus stop are dressed accordingly.

The active weather will stay across “the bottom corners” of the state - the Aleutians and Southeast heading into the upcoming week. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for northern locales in Southeast (Skagway, Yakutat, and areas north of Juneau) as a storm system moves in from the Gulf of Alaska on Tuesday. The storm will bring widespread precipitation to much of Southeast through mid-week. Locations in the watch area, however, can expect 4 to 9 inches of snow to accumulate by Wednesday morning.

