West Anchorage schools under ‘stay put’ mode after cafeteria fight

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - West Anchorage High School and Romig Middle School are under a “stay put” order after multiple fights broke out Monday morning in the high school cafeteria. Anchorage police said there is no public threat.

According to police, officers responded to the school after receiving reports of “20 to 30” individuals in a physical altercation in the cafeteria.

According to a letter sent out to parents, emergency responders were called in as a precaution, but no injuries or hospitalizations were reported. The letter states that the incidents occurred during lunch hour at the school.

West Anchorage administrators called in School Resource Officers to help with the altercations, then put both schools in stay put mode. The letter said students not involved in the incidents were sent to their fourth-period class, and the stay put order will likely stay in place until “student release time”.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.