Alaska reports 2 deaths, more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported more than 1,000 additional COVID-19 infections over the weekend, and two additional COVID-19 deaths.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 1,089 COVID-19 cases on Monday for the last three days. There were 427 COVID-19 cases reported to the state on Friday, 349 on Saturday and 313 reported to the state on Sunday. Of the total 1,089 cases, 12 are among nonresidents.

New cases of COVID-19 in Alaska have been steadily trending down since late September. State case data shows a 28% decrease in cases last week compared to the week of Nov. 1-7. Alaska also no longer leads the nation in the rate of new cases per capita. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Alaska now ranks fourth in the country for its rate of new COVID-19 cases, behind Minnesota, New Mexico and North Dakota.

The state also reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday, both of whom were Alaska residents. According to the state health department, they were both Anchorage women who were 80 or older. Since the pandemic began here in March 2020, Alaska had recorded 803 Alaska residents whose deaths have been COVID-19-related, as well as 30 nonresidents.

Hospitalizations due to the virus ticked slightly up over the weekend, with the state’s hospital data dashboard showing 155 people being hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Of those, 19 people are on a ventilator. The dashboard also showed there are seven adult ICU beds left available in Anchorage, but zero left open in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Several Alaska hospitals are still operating under crisis standards of care after the state enacted those guidelines for them in October.

The state’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests also continues to trend downward, with testing data on Monday showing that Alaska’s average positivity rate over the last seven days is 6.92%.

Alaska’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 54% of all eligible residents age 5 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 59% have gotten at least a first vaccine dose.

Of the 1,089 COVID-19 cases reported Monday, 1,077 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 248

Greater Wasilla area: 126

Fairbanks: 75

Nome: 61

Ketchikan: 50

Bethel Census Area: 44

Greater Palmer area: 38

Nome Census Area: 32

Eagle River: 30

Kotzebue: 29

Northwest Arctic Borough: 28

North Pole: 23

Kenai: 22

Copper River Census Area: 21

Bethel: 19

Chugiak: 17

Homer: 17

Houston/Big Lake: 15

Soldotna: 14

Wrangell: 14

North Slope Borough: 13

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 12

Juneau: 12

Utqiaġvik: 11

Metlakatla: 10

Petersburg: 9

Delta Junction: 8

Hooper Bay: 7

Kusilvak Census Area: 6

Willow: 6

Dillingham: 5

Valdez: 5

Cordova: 4

Kodiak: 4

Nikiski: 4

Tok: 4

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 4

Dillingham Census Area: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 3

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 3

Sitka: 3

Sterling: 3

Aleutians East Borough: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Chevak: 1

Haines: 1

Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined: 1

Seward: 1

The state also reported 12 additional nonresident cases on Monday, with five of those in Anchorage and four in Wasilla.

