Alaskans will feast on Thanksgiving, but will pay more this year.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Friends and families will be joined by an unwanted guest this Thanksgiving — higher costs.

The American Farm Bureau Federation predicts this year’s meal will cost about 5% more compared to 2020, when it cost $46.90 to feed 10 people at home. That marked a decrease of $2.01 from 2019, as the cost turned out to be the lowest since 2010.

“There’s not as much stuff, and everybody’s trying to get it,” said Ben Roundy, a shopper at the midtown Fred Meyer.

But that’s only part of the reason for the higher costs this year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Aug. 31 that inventories of frozen turkeys and turkey parts were 24% below the three-year average from 2018 to 2020. Increased feed costs, especially for corn, are part of the reason for the decreased turkey production.

Meanwhile, the cost of poultry, meat, eggs and fish has soared 10.5% in the 12 months leading up to Sept. 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Things are more expensive because of issues with the supply chain,” Roundy said.

That’s partly true. Industry analysts also point to ongoing labor shortages, and higher transportation costs for why Americans are paying more this year. But not everyone is worried about the increased costs heading into Thanksgiving.

“It’s just a small family, so we don’t eat much,” said Santos Bustamante at the midtown Fred Meyer. “We don’t even cook a whole turkey. Thankfully for us, it’s going to be all right.”

Loved ones and friends will still gather for the traditional meal, but it’s shaping up to be the most expensive one in the history of the holiday.

