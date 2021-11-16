Advertisement

Police investigating suspicious death in East Anchorage

Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death Nov. 16, 2021.
Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death Nov. 16, 2021.(Google Maps/Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:44 AM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating what they call a suspicious death near Debarr Road.

According to a community alert, police responded to a house in the 6800 block of E. 12th Avenue near the intersection of Debarr and Turpin Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Officers discovered a dead man inside a tent in the backyard of the house, and called in the Crime Scene Team to investigate further.

Police said a medical examiner will determine how the man died.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect the area of town the body was discovered.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
West Anchorage schools placed under ‘stay put’ mode for several hours after cafeteria fight
Alaska State Troopers Director Col. Bryan Barlow announces the arrest of an Anchorage-based...
Anchorage-based trooper arrested, charged with domestic violence assault
Kotzebue, Alaska.
Kotzebue man sentenced to 7 years in prison for cyberstalking
TSA screeners at Ted Stevens Anchorage-International Airport
Air travel through Anchorage expected to be near pre-pandemic levels with Thanksgiving approaching
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 2 deaths, more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Latest News

Thanksgiving meal
Alaskans will feast on Thanksgiving, but will pay more this year.
THANKSGIVING DINNER COSTS
THANKSGIVING DINNER COSTS
The Arctic Ocean north of Alaska and Canada.
Ice on the edge of survival: Warming is changing the Arctic
(KTUU)
West Anchorage schools placed under ‘stay put’ mode for several hours after cafeteria fight