Police investigating suspicious death in East Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating what they call a suspicious death near Debarr Road.

According to a community alert, police responded to a house in the 6800 block of E. 12th Avenue near the intersection of Debarr and Turpin Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Officers discovered a dead man inside a tent in the backyard of the house, and called in the Crime Scene Team to investigate further.

Police said a medical examiner will determine how the man died.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect the area of town the body was discovered.

