Police investigating suspicious death in East Anchorage
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:44 AM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating what they call a suspicious death near Debarr Road.
According to a community alert, police responded to a house in the 6800 block of E. 12th Avenue near the intersection of Debarr and Turpin Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Officers discovered a dead man inside a tent in the backyard of the house, and called in the Crime Scene Team to investigate further.
Police said a medical examiner will determine how the man died.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect the area of town the body was discovered.
