Advertisement

Reese’s super-sized Thanksgiving pie cup sold out within hours

Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveiled a new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveiled a new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to date.(Hand-out | The Hershey Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:40 AM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It only took a matter of hours before Reese’s super-sized Thanksgiving pie cup was sold out.

“Looks like Reese’s fans were really thankful for the new Reese’s pie this year,” the company wrote in a post on Facebook.

For the first time ever, Reese’s created a peanut butter cup in the form of a full-sized Thanksgiving pie.

This 9-inch dessert is made with 3.25 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate.

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s, said in a news release. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

Reese’s only made 3,000 of these first-of-its-kind pies. The company said it was a limited-time holiday offer.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
West Anchorage schools placed under ‘stay put’ mode for several hours after cafeteria fight
Alaska State Troopers Director Col. Bryan Barlow announces the arrest of an Anchorage-based...
Anchorage-based trooper arrested, charged with domestic violence assault
Kotzebue, Alaska.
Kotzebue man sentenced to 7 years in prison for cyberstalking
TSA screeners at Ted Stevens Anchorage-International Airport
Air travel through Anchorage expected to be near pre-pandemic levels with Thanksgiving approaching
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 2 deaths, more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Latest News

FILE - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other...
Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill
The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the...
98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic
A grandfather in Virginia has gone to great pains to create a dazzling light show.
Grandfather’s holiday display boasts 1.5 million lights - all for his granddaughter
FILE - This image made from NASA TV shows the International Space Station, seen from the SpaceX...
Russia rejects accusations of endangering ISS astronauts
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial