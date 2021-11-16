Temperatures drop 15 to 20 degrees below normal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The high-temperature Monday was just 14° which is nearly 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Cold dry air will continue to move in from the north, keeping much of Southcentral below normal through the end of the week.

While Southcentral stays dry and cold, Southeast continues to see active weather, with another storm bringing another round of wet and windy weather to the region. For Yakutat, Haines, and Hyder, this will be a significant snow event with 5-12″ of snow. Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect for these areas. Kodiak and Cordova will also see chances for light snow as this storm moves through to the south.

The wind will pick up across Southcentral Wednesday, bringing wind chill values to more dangerous levels. In Anchorage, we’ll see windchill levels down to around 20 below, but further north wind chill values will drop as low as -50° near Broad Pass. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the northern Susitna Valley from Wednesday to Thursday morning. Under these conditions, frostbite can occur in just 10 minutes.

This cold and dry pattern will hold over for Southcentral through at least Sunday.

Stay warm!

