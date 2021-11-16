As temperatures drop, intake numbers increase at Anchorage shelters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As temperatures keep on dropping, homeless shelters in Anchorage are experiencing higher intake numbers.

Amanda Smith has been battling homelessness with her husband since spring and has now been living at Sullivan Arena for the past few months. She says once the weather became cold, she knew it was time for her husband and her to stop living in the woods.

“Get out of the woods. ... Because if it was dangerous when it was warm, it’s more dangerous now,” Smith said.

According to Smith, the cold temperature can be deadly but certain people who live outdoors can also pose a deadly threat.

“Both can kill you,” Smith said. “Both can ensure you don’t wake up in the morning.”

She said that once the temperatures drop, it becomes a world of survival when sleeping outside. She and her husband have seen people being beaten up, belongings stolen and tents shredded.

“The weather, yes is, severe, but you know, people don’t have compassion anymore it seems,” Smith said.

The Municipality of Anchorage’s shelter occupancy site shows that, as of Sunday, more than 500 people were being housed in Sullivan Arena spaces.

Some shelters around the community say they have beds available and are still waiting for them to be filled. Gospel Rescue Mission, a high barrier shelter, currently has room to house additional 31 men.

“We try to get people settled when they come here,” Pastor John Lamantia, executive director at Gospel Rescue Mission, said. “We try to give them new skills. We try to instill a work ethic into them.”

According to Pastor Lamantia, however, some people might not be ready for facilities that operate like their shelter. Since Gospel Rescue Mission is a high barrier shelter, their clients must be breathalyzed before using the faculty and must have no drug paraphernalia on them.

“Some of these men ... they want to drink and they want to use drugs,” Lamantia said. “And they know that certain shelters will tolerate that. There is an understanding that we will not tolerate it.”

Meanwhile, outside of Sullivan Arena, a similar story is seen. According to Smith, escaping the cold and getting into the arena is not an option for everyone.

“It’s either they can’t come in because they’ve done something prior that’s keeping them from coming in. Or, they have a loved one that can’t,” Smith said. “So, they’re with their loved one, ‘cause they don’t want to see their loved one pass away in the woods and not be there with them.”

In an email Monday, a spokesperson for the Anchorage Health Department said the Sullivan Arena does not turn anyone away from receiving shelter, and that residents are allowed access overnight regardless of what time they arrive.

