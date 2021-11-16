Advertisement

Winter storm warnings in effect for parts of Southeast

Up to a foot of snow, with localized heavier amounts is possible
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:52 AM AKST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While Southcentral continues to see colder and colder air spill into the region, Southeast is gearing up for a round of winter weather. Thanks to an area of low pressure drifting through the Gulf of Alaska, a surge of moisture and “warmth” will build into the panhandle through the day.

Winter weather alerts started as early as six Tuesday morning and will continue into early Wednesday morning. It’s in these areas where up to a foot of snow is possible, with some localized heavier amounts. The highest totals look to occur through Lynn Canal and along the Haines Highway. Hyder will also see significant accumulation, where up to a foot of snow is looking possible as well.

Elsewhere across Southeast, light snow showers are falling this morning. However, as the day progresses warmer air will build into the region. This will lead to a changeover to rain, creating slushy conditions. Prior to the rain, expect areas not under winter weather alerts to see anywhere from one to three additional inches of snow. An added threat will be gusty winds, with many areas seeing winds gusting 20 to 40 mph. In areas where snow is heavy, this will greatly reduce visiblity through the day.

While the alerts expire into Wednesday morning, the front will have cleared the area. This will mean periodic light snow showers on the backside of the front that looks to continue into early Friday morning. Along with the passage of the front, colder temperatures will spill into Southeast, where highs will fall into the 20s by weeks end.

Speaking of colder tempeartures, Anchorage officially hit 0 degrees this morning. It’s the coldest day of the season and even colder weather looks possible into Friday. For many of us across Southcentral, single digit highs are almost certain through the rest of the week. Adding into the mix some gusty winds through Wednesday and some areas could be dealing with dangerous wind chill values.

You’ll want to bundle up through the week, as Southcentral is dealt a blast of cold air that is more reminiscent of late December and early January.

Have a safe Tuesday!

