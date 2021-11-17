Alaska reports 7 deaths, 362 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported seven additional COVID-19-realted deaths on Tuesday, as well as more than 300 additional COVID-19 infections. Alaska no longer leads the country for new COVID-19 cases and is now ranked seventh.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 362 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, six of which were among nonresidents. COVID-19 cases in Alaska have been steadily decreasing since the end of September and beginning of October. State case data shows a 27% decrease in cases last week compared to the week of Nov. 2-8.

Alaska also no longer leads the nation when it comes to the rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita, as it had for several weeks during the surge in cases this fall propelled by the delta variant. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Alaska has dropped to seventh in the country for the rate of new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. Michigan now leads the country for new cases, with a rate of 503.8 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. Alaska’s COVID-19 case rate has dropped to 375 cases per 100,000 for the past week, the data shows.

The state did report seven additional deaths of Alaska residents on Tuesday that were related to COVID-19. According to the state health department, they were an Anchorage man in his 70s, an Anchorage man in his 60s, an Anchorage woman in her 60s, an Anchorage woman in her 30s, a man from the Kusilvak Census Area in his 60s, a woman from the Hoonah-Angoon plus Yakutat area who was in her 40s, and a Juneau man in his 20s.

The state has recorded a total of 810 Alaska resident deaths tied to the virus since the pandemic began here in March 2020, as well as 30 deaths of nonresidents.

Hospitalizations due to the virus also remain somewhat steady early this week after rising slightly over the weekend. The state’s hospital data dashboard shows there are 152 people hospitalized across the state, with 20 of those patients on ventilators.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 54% of all eligible Alaska residents are fully vaccinated and 60% have now gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Alaska’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests is also continuing to trend downward. State testing data shows more than 3.4 million COVID-19 tests have been administered so far, and that Alaska’s average positivity rate is 6.85% over the last week.

Of the 362 additional COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, 356 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 84

Bethel Census Area: 35

Greater Wasilla area: 35

Fairbanks: 20

Greater Palmer area: 14

Kusilvak Census Area: 14

North Pole: 13

Petersburg: 13

Soldotna: 11

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 10

Ketchikan: 9

Nome: 9

Anchor Point: 8

Bethel: 8

Eagle River: 8

Hoonah-Angoon plus Yakutat: 8

Kotzebue: 8

Valdez: 7

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 6

Kenai: 4

Sitka: 4

Utqiaġvik: 4

Chugiak: 2

Copper River Census Area: 2

Homer: 2

Juneau: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 2

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2

Sterling: 2

Wrangell: 2

Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula: 1

Craig: 1

Denali Borough: 1

Haines: 1

Houston/ Big Lake: 1

Kodiak: 1

Nikiski: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

The state also reported six additional nonresident cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — two each were in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Wasilla.

