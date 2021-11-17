Advertisement

Fairbanks teen killed in collision on Monday

(WAVE 3 News)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:08 PM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A teenager from Fairbanks was killed this week in a vehicle collision on Chena Hot Springs Road, the Alaska State Troopers said.

Troopers were called to the scene of the collision that was near mile 2 of Chena Hot Springs Road around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to an online trooper dispatch report. Troopers wrote that an initial investigation revealed a 17-year-old boy, identified in the dispatch only by his initials, was traveling east on the road in a pickup truck when he crossed the center line and collided with a Peterbilt Tanker truck heading in the opposite direction.

The teen, who was the only person in the pickup truck, was declared dead on the scene, troopers said. There were no other injuries and all occupants involved were wearing their seatbelts.

Chena Hot Springs Road was closed for about 5 1/2 hours while troopers documented and cleared the scene. They wrote that the investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers Director Col. Bryan Barlow announces the arrest of an Anchorage-based...
Anchorage-based trooper arrested, charged with domestic violence assault
(KTUU)
West Anchorage schools placed under ‘stay put’ mode for several hours after cafeteria fight
Kotzebue, Alaska.
Kotzebue man sentenced to 7 years in prison for cyberstalking
Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death Nov. 16, 2021.
Police investigating suspicious death in East Anchorage
TSA screeners at Ted Stevens Anchorage-International Airport
Air travel through Anchorage expected to be near pre-pandemic levels with Thanksgiving approaching

Latest News

Alaska Municipal League
State's local government leaders come together at Alaska Municipal League Conference
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Mayor Bronson vetoes two ordinances passed by the Anchorage Assembly dealing with separation of powers
The chairlift at Hilltop Ski Area.
Southcentral Alaska ski areas expected to open soon
The graphic novel memoir 'Gender Queer' has been removed from circulation in the Anchorage...
Anchorage School District removes graphic novel memoir ‘Gender Queer’ from circulation