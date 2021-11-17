Fairbanks teen killed in collision on Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A teenager from Fairbanks was killed this week in a vehicle collision on Chena Hot Springs Road, the Alaska State Troopers said.

Troopers were called to the scene of the collision that was near mile 2 of Chena Hot Springs Road around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to an online trooper dispatch report. Troopers wrote that an initial investigation revealed a 17-year-old boy, identified in the dispatch only by his initials, was traveling east on the road in a pickup truck when he crossed the center line and collided with a Peterbilt Tanker truck heading in the opposite direction.

The teen, who was the only person in the pickup truck, was declared dead on the scene, troopers said. There were no other injuries and all occupants involved were wearing their seatbelts.

Chena Hot Springs Road was closed for about 5 1/2 hours while troopers documented and cleared the scene. They wrote that the investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

