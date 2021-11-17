Freezing spray and dangerous wind chills across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The early season cold snap continues across Southcentral, as multiple areas woke up to subzero lows. Anchorage officially dropped to the first subzero reading of the season, but only briefly as winds caused temperatures to jump up to 10 degrees. Since then, temperatures have moderated back into the single digits and will steadily fall through the rest of Wednesday.

The biggest issues through the day will be:

Wind chills as low as -25 across Southcentral (excluding Broad Pass which will see wind chills as low as -50) Reduced visibility, where blowing snow is an issue Gusty winds from 20 to 60 mph across Southcentral (highest gusts will occur from Seward to Whittier) Freezing spray along the coast

It’s important to make sure you bundle up, as this is the coldest air we’ve seen all season long. While winds will gradually subside into the evening hours, even colder air is set to arrive into Thursday. It’s quite possible many locations could wake up to lows near -20 below in the valley Thursday morning. While single digit highs are here to stay to close out the week, a warming trend into the upper teens and lower 20s arrives by next week.

Southeast continues to see slushy and wet conditions, as warmer air has pushed into the panhandle. While some areas are still holding onto snow, the vast majority of the region is warm enough to support all rain. This will create messy conditions, particuarly in areas that have seen decent snow through the night. The rain will be shortlived, as colder air returns overnight into Thursday. It’s here where an additonal 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible near Juneau, with higher amounts elsewhere across Southeast. As the snow departs by the weekend, the coldest air of the season will knock temperatures into the teens by Sunday morning.

Stay safe and warm!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.