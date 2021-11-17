High speed chase ends in arrest near Palmer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers arrested a 40-year-old Anchorage man Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase. The chase ended when police rammed the vehicle, popping all four tires near the Palmer hay flats. The incident led to a lengthy traffic backup on the Glenn Highway during morning rush hour.

Trace Johnston led Alaska State Troopers on the chase after Anchorage police attempted to pull Johnston over on the Glenn Highway, clocking his speed over 100 mph. Anchorage police alerted troopers to Johnston’s whereabouts as he left the Anchorage municipality traveling north on the Glenn.

According to a dispatch, troopers followed Johnston as he fled toward Palmer. There, he turned around at mile 56 and began heading south on the highway. Troopers tried stopping him with immobilization devices, then used a technique utilizing their patrol cars to force him to a stop.

Once stopped, Johnston resisted troopers’ efforts to arrest him, before eventually complying. Troopers took Johnson to Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and charged him with one count of failing to stop, one count of reckless driving and one count of driving under the influence. Troopers say this is an ongoing investigation.

