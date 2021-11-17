Inside the Gates: JBER soldier named Army’s Noncommissioned Officer Warrior of the Year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Staff Sgt. Adam Krauland is not the typical person you think of who would enlist in the Army.

“I was 26, I was working as a data analyst for Volkswagen in Chattanooga (Tennessee),” Krauland said.

But the native of Grand Junction, Colorado, wanted more than what civilian life offered.

“I wanted to challenge myself,” he said. “I felt like there had to be more to life than going to the same office, day in and day out, 9 to 5.”

The Army gave Krauland what he wanted. He’s the service’s newest Noncommissioned Officer Warrior of the Year.

“I absolutely did not expect it,” Krauland said after completing the final round of competition held in early October at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He became what Army Alaska said is the first soldier from its command to win the title.

“The Army is just so big, and it’s really hard to fully appreciate the fact that you have been selected as the number one person,” Krauland said.

His journey began earlier this year when Krauland captured the Army Alaska title during competition at the Black Rapids Training Site in interior Alaska from May 17 to 20. He then moved on to the Army Pacific Regional, June 1 to 4 at Hawaii’s Schofield Barracks, which Krauland also won.

That earned Krauland a ticket to the Army’s National Regional where he and the other competitors displayed their Army skills for nearly a week. In the end, Krauland did it best.

“I guess I was just constantly surprised I was there, at every step, just kind of shocked by the success,” Krauland said.

