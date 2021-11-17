At least 20 students involved in West High altercation could face charges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large fight that broke out at West Anchorage High School on Monday have had serious consequences for the students involved. According to the Anchorage Police Department, charges for at least 20 students have been forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

Police say they have a large amount of security video to go through and it’s possible more charges will result from that. No weapons were involved in the fighting.

Suspensions from the incident are also running high. West High Principal Sven Gustafson said at least 20 students have been suspended so far. Per district policy, some of the students that were suspended weren’t actually fighting, but were filming it on their phones.

“If you’re there, if you are participating in any way, you’re going to get something, because we’re not going to put up with that,” Gustafson said. “If you see something going on, go get an adult. Don’t take out your phone and video, that’s just more problem.”

On Tuesday, the school was mostly quiet with no sign of the fight that started in the school cafeteria at lunch time and spilled out into the hallways. The incident put both West and Romig Middle School in stay-put mode for over two hours. Secondary Education Director Kersten Johnson-Struempler said the school received additional threats of fights on Tuesday, which prompted a larger police presence in the halls, although none of the messages were verified.

“With the social media rumors that were present early this morning and even through the evening last night, we just, we take school safety really seriously,” Johnson-Struempler said. “And we really wanted to insure kids came to a safe environment today.”

According to an email sent out to families on Tuesday, the school’s schedule was altered so that there were two separate lunch periods. The high school also staggered its release times to reduce crowd size.

District officials said the investigation is ongoing and so far aren’t saying what the fight was about or who started it. Gustafson said what happened, while disappointing, doesn’t represent most of the students at West.

“You know, we have 1,800 kids and this was a smaller, pretty small group of kids that did this,” he said. “And so most of our kids, this isn’t them.”

The principal is encouraging parents to talk with their children, but also to contact the school if they suspect something is going on.

“If they are hearing stuff their children are getting involved with, let us know,” he said. “Because we can’t act on something if we don’t know what’s happening.”

He doesn’t know if Monday’s fight could have been prevented. He does know he doesn’t want it to happen again.

