Mayor Bronson vetoes two ordinances passed by the Anchorage Assembly dealing with separation of powers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson has vetoed two more ordinances recently approved by members of the Anchorage Assembly — one that delegates control over meeting spaces to the assembly chair and another that changes, and speeds up, the process for the assembly to confirm mayoral appointments.

The assembly passed both ordinances at its last regular meeting on Nov. 10, and both were subject to significant debate among assembly members. One of the measures codifies what assembly members have described as the longstanding tradition that the assembly chair, currently Suzanne LaFrance, has authority over the assembly chambers and meeting spaces and gets to manage both the premises and logistics of meetings, including capacity, technology and security. That ordinance passed with an 8-2 vote.

The other ordinance also passed last Wednesday makes changes to the current process for the assembly to confirm mayoral appointments to executive positions and to head city departments. The measure shortens the timeline of the confirmation hearing schedule. It requires the mayor to forward their appointees to the assembly for confirmation no more than 60 days from the time they were hired. Previously, appointees could serve for up to six months before being confirmed. That ordinance passed 9-2.

In his vetoes announced Tuesday, Bronson claims both ordinances violate the city’s charter and state statute. He previously called one of the measures a “power grab” by the assembly.

Specifically, in his veto of the ordinance delegating authority over meeting spaces to the assembly chair, Bronson wrote that the executive branch is responsible for the overall conduct of administrative functions in the city.

”While the Assembly has the power to determine rules and the order of business for meetings, it cannot create for itself the ability to manage, or otherwise exercise custody of, real or personal property,” Bronson wrote.

He referenced the section of state law that gives a city manager the power to “exercise custody over all real and personal property of the municipality, except property of the school district.” Under a strong mayor system of government, which Anchorage has, the powers of the manager are also the powers of the mayor.

“It’s clear that this power remains with whomever the Mayor is,” Bronson wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. " ... and notions of separation of powers and is a partisan attack by the Anchorage Assembly to do things they were not elected or legally authorized to do.”

The assembly brought forward the ordinance regarding authority over meeting spaces as its members continued to clash with Bronson’s administration over separation of powers. During several tense meetings where a city mask requirement was being considered, the administration removed contracted security from the room and also prevented the assembly from enforcing mitigation measures for the meeting chambers in the Loussac Library by removing a plexiglass barrier.

“I will just note that we have 50 years of custom and tradition where we have seen some departure in unprecedented ways from observance of those customs,” LaFrance said at the last assembly meeting.

In his veto of the ordinance speeding up the process for mayoral appointee confirmations, Bronson wrote that while he respects the assembly’s power to confirm his nominees, he believes the ordinance violates the principles of separation of powers.

He wrote that by “placing limitations on the administration’s right” to delegate responsibilities to a mayoral appointee for more than 60 days, the assembly is “making its own determination of when a new mayor intends to appoint someone to a position.” Bronson said in the veto that this places “unnecessary obstacles” on the administration’s ability to efficiently run the city.

“This ordinance attempts to consolidate power in the Assembly even though there has been no attempt to subvert the Assembly’s power of confirmation,” Bronson wrote.

The text of the ordinance changing the process for confirming mayoral appointments states that the purpose is “not intended to intrude on the Mayor’s appointment powers, but only to refine the Assembly’s confirmation powers.”

Two of the mayor’s recent appointees to direct city departments failed to be confirmed by the assembly. One was former Anchorage School Board candidate Sami Graham, who had been appointed as library director and was named Bronson’s chief of staff immediately after the assembly voted against her confirmation. At the time, members of the assembly said they had concerns about Graham’s qualifications, as she did not have the required degree in library sciences. The assembly also failed to confirm James Winegarner as the director of real estate.

Two others have resigned before they could go before the assembly to be confirmed. The first was Bronson’s first pick to run the Anchorage Health Department, David Morgan, who resigned ahead of his confirmation hearing after concerns were raised about previous statements he had made about the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation measures.

Bronson’s second pick to be the city’s library director, Judy Norton Eledge, resigned earlier this month in what a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said was a result of her not wanting to go through the assembly confirmation process, which the spokesperson called unfair. The mayor’s office has said it is searching for a new candidate to appoint as library director. Like Graham, Eledge also does not have a degree in library sciences.

The assembly can override a mayoral veto with a supermajority of eight votes.

