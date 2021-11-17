November shows its sub-zero side

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From 35 below in Bettles to 44 in Adak Tuesday, temperatures were varying wildly across the state.

Winter weather persists over the north Gulf Coast, Yakutat, to the northern Panhandle for heavy snowfall. Advisory status for Hyder to the south.

The strong north winds over the northern Susitna Valley and passes, North 25 to 40 mph, will produce wind chills of 40 to 60 below!

Southcentral, including Anchorage will see temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normals.

