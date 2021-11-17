Sky Watch Alaska: Clear skies increase chances of seeing meteor shower peak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clear skies mean cold weather in Alaska during the winter. They also mean a good chance to see the Leonids meteor shower which will peak Nov. 16-17.

Because of the full moon, the best time to view the meteors will be early morning Thursday, Nov. 17 after the moon has set. In Alaska, sky watchers have a chance to see 10 to 15 meteors per hour. Though the meteors appear to radiate from the Leo constellation, it isn’t necessary to look that direction. The meteors will be visible across the sky.

On Thursday night, a partial lunar eclipse will cover the full moon. All of Alaska will be able to see both the meteor shower and the lunar eclipse if the weather stays clear.

