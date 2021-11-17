Advertisement

Southcentral Alaska ski areas expected to open soon

The chairlift at Hilltop Ski Area.
The chairlift at Hilltop Ski Area.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:50 PM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wait is almost over for skiers and snowboarders in Southcentral Alaska as local ski areas plan on opening soon.

Arctic Valley Ski Area opens this weekend for skiers and snowboarders with memberships, followed by a bigger opening to the public over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“This is the earliest that we’ve been able to open in at least the last 20 years,” Arctic Valley General Manager John Robinson-Wilson said on Monday. “Usually we just don’t see this kind of snow, especially (in the) early season.”

Robinson-Wilson added they got a couple of feet of snow in September which never melted off, contributing to their big base to start the season. The Hilltop Ski Area is next in line to open after they received over a foot of snow last week, as they work toward an opening date of Dec. 1.

“Snowmaking is going really well. The fresh snow is awesome but it’s so light and fluffy it doesn’t give us much of a base,” Hilltop Ski Area General Manager Trevor Bird said on Monday.

New to Hilltop this year is a full-service restaurant inside the day lodge and outside they have a new patio space with a fire pit. For the first time in two years, Hilltop said it will host its Winter Solstice event on Dec. 25.

The Alyeska Resort will open the tram and ski area on Dec. 10 and is reporting 38 inches of snow at its mid-mountain weather site. In the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Skeetawk says it needs about 12 to 18 more inches of snow before it can open after a rainstorm wiped out its initial base of snow earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers Director Col. Bryan Barlow announces the arrest of an Anchorage-based...
Anchorage-based trooper arrested, charged with domestic violence assault
(KTUU)
West Anchorage schools placed under ‘stay put’ mode for several hours after cafeteria fight
Kotzebue, Alaska.
Kotzebue man sentenced to 7 years in prison for cyberstalking
Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death Nov. 16, 2021.
Police investigating suspicious death in East Anchorage
TSA screeners at Ted Stevens Anchorage-International Airport
Air travel through Anchorage expected to be near pre-pandemic levels with Thanksgiving approaching

Latest News

The graphic novel memoir 'Gender Queer' has been removed from circulation in the Anchorage...
Anchorage School District removes graphic novel memoir ‘Gender Queer’ from circulation
Authorities say charges have been recommended for at least 20 students after a fight at West...
At least 20 students involved in West High altercation could face charges
Sky Watch Alaska
Sky Watch Alaska: Clear skies increase chances of seeing meteor shower peak
One woman is dead following a house fire in Big Lake, according to the Alaska State Troopers.
Woman dies in house fire in Big Lake, troopers say